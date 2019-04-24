|
Mamie Eleanor Poteat
Asheville - Mamie Eleanor Poteat, "Aunt Tootsie," 93, of Asheville, died on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Laurels of Summit Ridge.
Born in McDowell Co. to the late George Posey and Ruth Maude Swann Poteat, she was an RN for 23 years, 10 of which she was head nurse, with Charles George VA Medical Center. She graduated from Emmanuel College and Mary Black Hospital School of Nursing. She is the last survivor of 22 children.
Survivors include many nieces and nephews and very close friends and neighbors whom she considered family.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel UMC with her niece, Tammy Condrey officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, in Marion.
Memorials may be made to Bethel UMC, 1015 Riceville Rd., Asheville, NC, 28805, however, flowers are welcome.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 24, 2019