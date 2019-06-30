Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Resources
More Obituaries for Mamie White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamie Ruth Laws White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mamie Ruth Laws White Obituary
Mamie Ruth Laws White

Swannanoa - Mamie Ruth Laws White, 96, of Swannanoa, NC, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Flesher's of Fairview. She was born on February 5, 1923 in Buncombe County, NC to the late John Clinton "J.C." and Mable Davidson Laws of Swannanoa, NC. After graduating from Bennett College in Greensboro, NC, Mamie started her career in Detroit, MI. She worked as a registered nurse for 35 years at Kastle Steel Manufacturing Company in Detroit. She moved back to Asheville in 1985, where she was a former member of Macedonia AME Zion Church of Swannanoa, NC and a current member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Asheville, NC. There, she was a moderator and elder and she also traveled for her church.

Along with her parents, Mamie was also predeceased by a brother, Robert Laws; and a sister, Alice Black. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ferdinand White of Detroit, MI; her brother, David Laws (Joyce) of Chicago; her brother-in-law, James Black of Chicago; and her sisters, Annette Boyce (Rev. James Boyce) of Statesville, NC and Frances Moses of Las Vegas, NV; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Macedonia AME Zion Church in Swannanoa. The Rev. James Boyce, Rev. Kathy Logan and Rev. Herbert Grant Presiding Elder of Asheville District of the AME Zion Church. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 1pm-2pm. Burial will be at a later date at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macedonia AME Zion Church at P.O. Box 81, Swannanoa, NC 28778. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the White Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
Download Now