Mamie Ruth Laws White



Swannanoa - Mamie Ruth Laws White, 96, of Swannanoa, NC, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Flesher's of Fairview. She was born on February 5, 1923 in Buncombe County, NC to the late John Clinton "J.C." and Mable Davidson Laws of Swannanoa, NC. After graduating from Bennett College in Greensboro, NC, Mamie started her career in Detroit, MI. She worked as a registered nurse for 35 years at Kastle Steel Manufacturing Company in Detroit. She moved back to Asheville in 1985, where she was a former member of Macedonia AME Zion Church of Swannanoa, NC and a current member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Asheville, NC. There, she was a moderator and elder and she also traveled for her church.



Along with her parents, Mamie was also predeceased by a brother, Robert Laws; and a sister, Alice Black. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ferdinand White of Detroit, MI; her brother, David Laws (Joyce) of Chicago; her brother-in-law, James Black of Chicago; and her sisters, Annette Boyce (Rev. James Boyce) of Statesville, NC and Frances Moses of Las Vegas, NV; as well as several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Macedonia AME Zion Church in Swannanoa. The Rev. James Boyce, Rev. Kathy Logan and Rev. Herbert Grant Presiding Elder of Asheville District of the AME Zion Church. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 1pm-2pm. Burial will be at a later date at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macedonia AME Zion Church at P.O. Box 81, Swannanoa, NC 28778. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the White Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 30, 2019