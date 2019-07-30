|
Mansfield "Smoky" Williams
Asheville - Young "Manny" was born July 5, 1931 in Berkeley, CA (his maternal grand-father handed out cigars, convinced that his first grandchild would be born on the "Fourth of July" and ever after, Manny thought the celebration was for him). He was the oldest child born to Walter and Marjorie (Wiggin) Williams, and has a younger sister.
He graduated high school in 1938 and started Princeton that fall, as the war began in Europe. At Princeton, he reveled in the intense intellectual atmosphere, joined an eating club, and participated in fencing and lightweight boxing. He rode a uni-cycle, to the amusement of his classmates. Manny acquired the nickname "Smoky" after dousing a fire in a waste basket during a midnight poker game. He graduated with a BS in chemical engineering (1942) and had an "essential job" in tire production.
As WWII went on, Smoky chaffed at being kept safe at home. He sought and obtained an exemption, allowing him to join the Marine Corps. Part of the 5th Division, Pioneer Battalion, 28th Company, Lieutenant Williams was a platoon leader, heading west (1944-1945), across the Pacific Ocean, to Iwo Jima. He and his platoon (by then he was a Captain) also participated in the very early occupation of Japan and visited Nagasaki soon after it was bombed.
Returning stateside after the war, Smoky returned to Princeton, to obtain his MS in Chemical Engineering. He also met the love of his life, Peggy Van Vechten, who agreed to marry him on their second date! He married and got his degree (1947) and has been a life-long supporter of both (wife and Princeton!) ever since. In 2017, he became his class president.
Smoky started his career in plastics, and he and Peggy moved frequently, until he settled in with Monsanto and they moved to Wilbraham, MA. By then they had three children (Laurie - 1948; Chip - 1950; Pat - 1953). In 1963, Tenneco called, and they moved to Princeton, NJ. As head of the research teams, he helped develop PVC (polyvinyl chloride) at Monsanto and artificial leather at Tenneco.
Wondering about the "business of business", Smoky started taking graduate economic seminars and then finished a PhD in Economics/Finance in 1981 (Rutgers University). They moved their permanent home shortly thereafter to Jupiter Island, FL. Smoky continued teaching at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, before finally retiring in 1997.
Peggy and Smoky traveled multiple times to Europe, particularly enjoying the ship/land cruises. They were active in a variety of volunteer activities (Peggy as a 'Pink Lady' at the hospital; Smoky as church treasurer and a tutor). They particularly enjoyed sailing and tennis, and to some degree, golf. They were also active bridge players. Smoky took up oil painting in his latter years, and actually became quite accomplished!
The kids got educations and moved along. Laurie got her PhD in Clinical Psychology, married Jack Hamilton and moved to Santa Monica, where they had two sons - Jake and Will. Their family moved to Asheville in 1991. Pat moved to the West Coast, married Dean Faulkner, and had two sons - Matthew and Joshua, and they are in Grants' Pass, OR. Chip collected academic degrees, including a PhD in Genetic Forestry and an MBA, living first in Vermont and settling in Jupiter Island. They thrived in their endeavors: Laurie as a trauma specialist, Jack as a tax attorney, Pat and Dean as creative toy makers, and Chip in investments and teaching.
Peggy's health slowly declined, and she died February 22, 2015, at home. Smoky's health was developing major problems, despite his long habit of walking one to two miles daily. He and Chip announced that they wanted to move to Asheville and got separate "Creekside" apartments at Givens Estates in the summer of 2017. Smoky, with his long walks, soon met some of the members of the community. A life-long Presbyterian (and sometimes Episcopalian) he soon found a church he loved (First Presbyterian Church of Asheville).
He became interested in knowing more about his WWII experiences and joined the Iwo Jima Association, attending their annual meeting in Washington, DC, and then being honored with an Honor Flight two months later. The story of his experiences on Iwo Jima was published in Black Sands in the summer of 2018. Smoky also managed to make an annual trek to his Princeton University reunions. He was a sought after speaker for Memorial and Veterans Day Celebrations.
Smoky managed to see his 98th birthday, with great hoopla, as friends and family gathered 'round. He passed peacefully, with loved ones by his side, at 10:48 AM on July 23, 2019. A rich, happy and full life lived.
His extended family has swelled with three great-granddaughters, (Skylar and Helene Hamilton - Jake's daughters; Katel Myers - Will's daughter), three great-grandsons (Jaden, Jake and Jack Faulkner - Josh's sons), and three great-granddaughters-in-law (Lisa Wenzel - Jake's wife; Lisa Sherman - Will's wife; and Ashley Faulkner - Josh's wife). His younger sister Ginny turned 90 this year. He is also survived by four nephews, six nieces, and a huge number of great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Two Memorial Services are planned; the first on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Pulliam Chapel of Givens Estates in Asheville and the second on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Christ Memorial Chapel in Jupiter Island, FL. Receptions will follow both services.
