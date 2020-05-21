|
Marcel Loven Medling
Black Mountain - Marcel Loven Medling, age 87 of Brevard, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She was born on June 27, 1932 in Democrat, NC to the late Nat Taylor Loven, Sr. and Minnie Miller Loven. Mrs. Medling was a member of Morningside Baptist Church in Brevard.
Survivors include a son, David Medling and wife Robyn of Black Mountain, NC; a daughter, Susan Santi of Brevard; two granddaughters and a great grandson; sisters, Margaret Brown of Weaverville and Beatrice Gardner of Mars Hill, NC.
A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
