Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory
Marcel Loven Medling


1932 - 2020
Marcel Loven Medling Obituary
Marcel Loven Medling

Black Mountain - Marcel Loven Medling, age 87 of Brevard, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

She was born on June 27, 1932 in Democrat, NC to the late Nat Taylor Loven, Sr. and Minnie Miller Loven. Mrs. Medling was a member of Morningside Baptist Church in Brevard.

Survivors include a son, David Medling and wife Robyn of Black Mountain, NC; a daughter, Susan Santi of Brevard; two granddaughters and a great grandson; sisters, Margaret Brown of Weaverville and Beatrice Gardner of Mars Hill, NC.

A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 21 to May 23, 2020
