Marceleen "Marci" Faye Hendrick Duty
Raleigh - Marceleen "Marci" Faye Hendrick Duty, age 93, was born in Raleigh, N.C. and she died on October 20, 2020 while being cared for at Transitions LifeCare/Hospice Home. Before that, she was a resident of Phoenix Assisted Care in Cary, N.C. since February 2017. She was a resident of Asheville, N.C. from 1967 until 2016 living in the Buena Vista Forest area. She once said that it would take a team of horses to drag her away from the beautiful and majestic mountains that surrounded her home!
She retired from the Buncombe County Tax Office in 1999 after 18 years in the mapping department. Prior to this position, she held various occupations over the years including insurance salesperson, clerk at NCDMV, home health care provider, Avis-Rent-A-Car agent, parts salesperson at Bob Ledford's RV's and Campers and bank teller. She graduated from Hugh Morrison High School in Raleigh where she played in the marching band.
Marci loved her family and did all she could do to encourage and help each family member. She especially loved her church family at the Biltmore Church of Christ in Asheville, and they loved her. Marci was a great cook, she enjoyed eating out with friends, reading, gardening, traveling and she rarely failed to call or write notes of encouragement to family and friends. She was a member of the Golden Girls Aviation Group and the Western N.C. Pilots Association in Asheville.
Marci is survived by her daughter, Donna Duty Moffitt and son-in-law, Tom Moffitt; her son David Dwight Duty and daughter-in-law, Donna Weeks Duty; and son-in-law, Cliff Miller, the husband of her other daughter, Dvonne "Dee" Duty Miller who predeceased her in 2016. Her grandchildren include Archie St. John and partner Meghan Welch, Jessie and James Miller, Megan Stevens, Brett Walkup, Kenneth Moffitt and wife Shawna, Jessica Faulkner and husband Austin and James Duty. Her great grandchildren include Heather Woods, McKayla Woods, Aiden Stevens, Emmylou St. John, Marshall Moffitt and Hannah Grace Moffitt. She has one great-great grandchild, Jesse, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is planning a memorial celebration of life service next spring or summer at the Biltmore Church of Christ in Asheville. Memorials may be made to the Biltmore Church of Christ, 823 Fairview Street, Asheville, N.C. 28803 or Transitions LifeCare/Hospice Home, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, N.C. 27607.
