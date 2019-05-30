|
|
Marcia Denise Walker
Black Mountain - Marcia Denise Walker, 66, of Black Mountain passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Marcia was born July 10, 1952 in Guilford County to the late William H. Walker and Margie Atkinson Walker. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Black Mountain. Marcia loved to bowl, play putt-putt, spend time outdoors and participate in Special Olympics. She was employed with Goodwill Industries in both Asheville and Greensboro.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, Bill Walker (Jann); uncle and aunt, Bobby G. and Evelyn Atkinson; niece, Jennifer Walker (Scott); nephews, Michael Walker (Rachel) and Rob Walker (Clare); four great nephews and several cousins.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Black Mountain with a Celebration of Life service immediately following.
Burial will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00pm in Guilford Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Mountain Ridge Wellness Center and Hospice of McDowell County for their care of Marcia.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 30, 2019