Marcia Huff deBary
Asheville - Marcia Huff deBary of Asheville, NC passed away June 16, 2020 at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community.
Marcia was born in 1939 to T. Marx & Gladys Allen Huff in Washington, D.C. She grew up in Forest, Mississippi, graduated from Belhaven College, and earned a Masters in English from the University of Mississippi. Marcia worked at John Knox Press in Richmond, VA and taught English at Mississippi State, where she met and married the Rev. Edward deBary. The deBarys lived in Mississippi and Belgium for several years and later moved to Sewanee, TN.
An accomplished musician, Marcia excelled at piano, organ, carillon, and harp. She was a member of the Guild of Carilloneurs and played carillons in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. She and Ed traveled internationally, often with the Education for Ministry program of the Episcopal church. Marcia served as both mentor and mentor trainer in the program.
After moving to Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community in 2004, Marcia and Ed made deep friendships and participated in a number of programs. Marcia particularly enjoyed playing her harp for residents in Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living.
Marcia is predeceased by her husband, The Rev. Dr. Edward O. Debary and her brother, Dr. Thomas A. Huff. She is survived by a sister, Tish Huff Wilson, sister-in-laws Anne Huff and Marguerite Rountree, brother-in-law Edmund deBary, eleven nieces and nephews, and her beloved guide dog, Hope.
Plans for Marcia's memorial service will be announced at a later date. If desired, memorial gifts may be made to the charity of your choice.
Asheville - Marcia Huff deBary of Asheville, NC passed away June 16, 2020 at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community.
Marcia was born in 1939 to T. Marx & Gladys Allen Huff in Washington, D.C. She grew up in Forest, Mississippi, graduated from Belhaven College, and earned a Masters in English from the University of Mississippi. Marcia worked at John Knox Press in Richmond, VA and taught English at Mississippi State, where she met and married the Rev. Edward deBary. The deBarys lived in Mississippi and Belgium for several years and later moved to Sewanee, TN.
An accomplished musician, Marcia excelled at piano, organ, carillon, and harp. She was a member of the Guild of Carilloneurs and played carillons in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. She and Ed traveled internationally, often with the Education for Ministry program of the Episcopal church. Marcia served as both mentor and mentor trainer in the program.
After moving to Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community in 2004, Marcia and Ed made deep friendships and participated in a number of programs. Marcia particularly enjoyed playing her harp for residents in Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living.
Marcia is predeceased by her husband, The Rev. Dr. Edward O. Debary and her brother, Dr. Thomas A. Huff. She is survived by a sister, Tish Huff Wilson, sister-in-laws Anne Huff and Marguerite Rountree, brother-in-law Edmund deBary, eleven nieces and nephews, and her beloved guide dog, Hope.
Plans for Marcia's memorial service will be announced at a later date. If desired, memorial gifts may be made to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.