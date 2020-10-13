Mardene Mary Dreger Sunderhaus



Chapel Hill, NC - Mardene Sunderhaus peacefully passed away Wednesday, September 30th at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill after a lengthy illness.



The youngest daughter of Leo and Marie Dreger, she was born June 22, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI. Mardene graduated from Wauwatosa High School then attended Milwaukee County General Hospital School of Nursing, obtaining a degree as a Registered Nurse. At the same hospital in 1964 she met an intern who would become her future husband, Earl Sunderhaus. Following their 1965 marriage, Mardene and Earl moved to Ann Arbor, MI for Earl's medical residency. In 1968 they moved to Asheville where Earl began his Ophthalmology practice. During Earl's 45 years as a physician and surgeon, Mardene took care of her husband, five children, their house and prolific garden.



Mardene cooked and cleaned every single day. Dinner was always a hot, square meal incorporating fruits and vegetables from the family garden. Her baking specialties were cinnamon and dinner rolls as well as blackberry pie. The garden was an endless source of work for her: planting, watering, weeding, harvesting, freezing and canning. Mardene loved to sew, knit, quilt, craft, and tend flowers. She created dresses for her daughters, costumes for children and grandchildren, Christmas stockings and ornaments, and quilts and afghans as gifts. She loved music, especially The Carpenters, and constantly hummed a tune as she worked around the house. Raised as a faithful Catholic, she was a longtime parishioner at the Basilica of St. Lawrence; teaching CCD, helping Catholic charities, the Ladies Auxiliary and vacation Bible School.



Early-onset Ahlzheimer's disease emphatically changed Mardene's life over the last 12 years. Mardene slowly lost her capabilities and independence but kept an easy smile and kind disposition. The memory of her warm heart and love for all will be fondly remembered.



Mardene was predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by her sister, Karen (Leonard) Feutz of Hernando, FL. Mardene leaves behind her children: Jill (Don) McGlohon of Greenville, NC, Holly (Scott) Fesler of St. Louis, MO, Julie (Rich) Lee of Weston, MA, Eric (Robynn) Sunderhaus; and Cheryl (Brad) Briner of Chapel Hill, NC; and grandchildren: Andrew & Mairin McGlohon; Grace, Caroline, Peter & Molly Fesler; Thomas, Hunter, Jackson & Marcus Lee; Heidi Sunderhaus; and Dana, Brooke, Brandon & Alaina Briner.



The family would like to thank the staff at LiveWell Coker Hills for their loving care of Mardene during her last 4 years in Chapel Hill.



Those wishing to remember Mardene may donate to Duke Dementia Family Support Program by making a gift payable to "Duke University" with Duke Dementia Family Support Program (#3910194) referenced in the memo portion of your check and mail to: Duke Health Development & Alumni Affairs, attn: Whitney Martin, Duke Dementia Family Support Program, 300 West Morgan Street, Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store