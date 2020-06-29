Margaret Ann Frizzell Hagan
Asheville - Margaret Ann Frizzell Hagan, 78, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Jack and Carrie Ann Mills Frizzell. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her sisters; Betty Ledford, Lucy Suttles, and Carol Frizzell, and brothers; Silas and Ed Frizzell. She was dedicated to the Lord and babysit many kids. Mrs. Hagan was a member of Mt. Sheba Baptist Church and Broad River Baptist Church.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Rev. Bob Hagan; daughter, Stephanie Hagan; sons, Ray Hagan (Becky), and Richard Hagan; sisters, Betty Ledford, Bobbie Arrowood and Nellie Conard; brother, Paul Frizzell; grandson, Johnathan Lunsford (Summer); and great grandsons, Brayden and Jaxon Lunsford.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Mt. Sheba Baptist Church. Pastor Steve Rhinehart will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Sheba Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Asheville - Margaret Ann Frizzell Hagan, 78, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Jack and Carrie Ann Mills Frizzell. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her sisters; Betty Ledford, Lucy Suttles, and Carol Frizzell, and brothers; Silas and Ed Frizzell. She was dedicated to the Lord and babysit many kids. Mrs. Hagan was a member of Mt. Sheba Baptist Church and Broad River Baptist Church.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Rev. Bob Hagan; daughter, Stephanie Hagan; sons, Ray Hagan (Becky), and Richard Hagan; sisters, Betty Ledford, Bobbie Arrowood and Nellie Conard; brother, Paul Frizzell; grandson, Johnathan Lunsford (Summer); and great grandsons, Brayden and Jaxon Lunsford.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Mt. Sheba Baptist Church. Pastor Steve Rhinehart will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Sheba Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.