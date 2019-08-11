|
Margaret Bealmear
Asheville - Margaret Ann Bealmear, 94, of Givens Estates in Asheville, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019.
A native of Columbus, MS, Margaret was a daughter of the late Henry and Pearl Redmond Bealmear. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Sarah Bealmear Williams.
Margaret was a graduate of St. Genevieve Of The Pines as well as Lee H. Edwards High School. She went on to work in Foreign Services within the US State Department.
She is survived by cousins, Dr. James Redmond, Dr. Larry Redmond and Ronald Bealmear, as well as extended family and friends.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting her family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 11, 2019