Margaret Bridges Rymer
Leicester - Margaret Bridges Rymer, 88, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at CarePartners Solace Center.
Mrs. Rymer was born in Alexander and was a daughter of the late Herman A. and Zennie Elizabeth Sluder Bridges.
She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and enjoyed flowers and her garden.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Max A. Rymer; daughters, Vicky Hedden (Randee) and Cheryl Pettit (Gene); son, Stevie Rymer (Cathy); seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Colleen Riddle; sister-in-law, Betty Bridges and special friend and "adopted daughter" Linda Ward. She was preceded in death by her brothers,Paul, Maurice and Ronnie Bridges.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Ricky Wolfe officiating.
Mrs. Rymer will lie in state at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church or to the Flower Fund at Macedonia Baptist Church.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 23 to May 24, 2020