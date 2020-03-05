|
|
Margaret Brundage Shipman
Alexander - Margaret Brundage Shipman, age 93, of Alexander, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Mrs. Shipman was born February 28, 1927 in Washington, DC to the late Coles Ernest and Margaret Frances Sharp Brundage. She moved to Buncombe County in 1984 from Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Margaret was a faithful member of Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Avon Shipman who died in 2013.
Surviving are several nieces, nephews and close friends.
Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, Alexander. Reverend Larry Sprouse will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Shipman's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020