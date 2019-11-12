Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Margaret C. Hayes Obituary
Margaret C. Hayes

Hendersonville - Margaret Coulby Hayes, 77, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Universal Health Care Center.

A native of Talbot County, MD, she was a daughter of the late William and Dorothy Murphy Coulby. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hayes as well as a brother, Lee Coulby.

Margaret is survived by one brother, William "Bill" Coulby (Jackie) of Arden; a niece, Amber C. Rice of Asheville and a nephew, Cameron Coulby of Summerville, GA.

Her family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4:30 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.

In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that donations be made in Margaret's memory to your local .

To leave a message of condolence or to share a fond memory of Margaret, please visit her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
