Margaret C. Hayes
Hendersonville - Margaret Coulby Hayes, 77, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Universal Health Care Center.
A native of Talbot County, MD, she was a daughter of the late William and Dorothy Murphy Coulby. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hayes as well as a brother, Lee Coulby.
Margaret is survived by one brother, William "Bill" Coulby (Jackie) of Arden; a niece, Amber C. Rice of Asheville and a nephew, Cameron Coulby of Summerville, GA.
Her family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4:30 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that donations be made in Margaret's memory to your local .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019