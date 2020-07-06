Margaret Caldwell
Waynesville - Margaret Reeves Caldwell passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 , one day after her 98th birthday, at Autumn Care Nursing Home in Waynesville.
Mrs. Caldwell was born in Cove Creek, NC, and was a daughter of the late Robert and Alice Seay Reeves. She was a lifelong resident of Haywood County. Mrs. Caldwell was a faithful Christian and a was member of Barberville Baptist Church in Waynesville. She retired from the former Enka Nylon Plant, but her true calling was that of a devoted wife and mother. Most people called her "Mamaw" whether they were related to her or not.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Caldwell is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Walter William Caldwell; two sisters, Jessie Messer and Anne Price; two brothers, Paul and her twin brother, James; a son-in-law, Garry Eavenson; and her great-granddaughter, Laura Caroline Eavenson.
Left to cherish Mrs. Caldwell's memory are her daughter, Peggy Caldwell Eavenson of Asheville; a granddaughter, Teresa Glover and her husband, Paul, of Asheville; a grandson, Benton Eavenson, and his wife, Kellie, of Rock Hill, SC; and two great-grandchildren, Benton Caldwell Eavenson, and Olivia Rae Eavenson.
A private service will be held with Pastor Kris Estep officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Autumn Care Nursing Home Activities Fund at P.O. Box 330, Waynesville, NC 28786.
The care of Mrs. Caldwell has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com