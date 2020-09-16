Margaret Craig Creasman
Asheville - Margaret Craig Creasman, 82, of Asheville passed away September 14, 2020.
Mrs. Creasman was born August 27, 1938 in Buncombe County to the late John and Margaret Stepp Craig.
She was a member of Swannanoa United Methodist Church and was one of the founding members of The Welcome Table. Margaret retired from Asheville Endocrinology Associates with over 20 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Creasman and brother, Julian Craig.
Margaret is survived by her children, Kevin Creasman (Lisa), Celeste Penland (Greg), and Douglas Creasman (Rebecca); sister, Beverly Rice (James); brothers, Johnny (Carolyn) and Bruce (Martha) Craig; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. Burial will be in Sky View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider The Welcome Table, c/o Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 385 Tabernacle Rd., Black Mountain, NC 28711.
