Margaret Elizabeth Gibbs Laughrun
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Elizabeth Gibbs Laughrun

Asheville - Margaret Elizabeth Gibbs Laughrun, 99, of Asheville, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Mission Hospital.

Born in Yancey County to the late Charles W. and Martha Lou Ayers Gibbs, she retired from Kearfott as an inspector and was a member of Asheville First Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Seth Leonard Laughrun.

Survivors include her son, Gene Laughrun (Diann); her grandsons Jason (Leslie), and Brian; and her great granddaughter, Cailyn.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Rev. Allan Raines will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samartian's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved