Margaret Elizabeth Gibbs Laughrun
Asheville - Margaret Elizabeth Gibbs Laughrun, 99, of Asheville, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
Born in Yancey County to the late Charles W. and Martha Lou Ayers Gibbs, she retired from Kearfott as an inspector and was a member of Asheville First Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Seth Leonard Laughrun.
Survivors include her son, Gene Laughrun (Diann); her grandsons Jason (Leslie), and Brian; and her great granddaughter, Cailyn.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Rev. Allan Raines will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samartian's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Asheville - Margaret Elizabeth Gibbs Laughrun, 99, of Asheville, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
Born in Yancey County to the late Charles W. and Martha Lou Ayers Gibbs, she retired from Kearfott as an inspector and was a member of Asheville First Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Seth Leonard Laughrun.
Survivors include her son, Gene Laughrun (Diann); her grandsons Jason (Leslie), and Brian; and her great granddaughter, Cailyn.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Rev. Allan Raines will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samartian's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.