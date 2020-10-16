Margaret Elizabeth Moodie
Asheville - Margaret Elizabeth Moodie, 99, passed away October 6, 2020 from pneumonia, after a long life lived beautifully and with gusto.
Born in Bolton, England, Margaret was a winsome lass - lively, determined, courageous, and adventuresome - characteristics which served her well throughout her life. As a young girl she was a champion swimmer.
Margaret enlisted in the British Royal Air Force during WWII and served honorably in radar operations, where she met her future husband Walter J. Moodie, a member of the Canadian Royal Air Force. They raised their 3 daughters in Dayton, Ohio. Margaret and Walter nurtured their daughters in a loving home and instilled in them strong ethical life principles. Margaret was an active and devoted Girl Scout leader, guiding many young girls to become independent and confident throughout the 1950's and 1960's. She was a loyal church member, and community supporter.
Following the death of her beloved husband, Margaret moved to Asheville in 1995. She spent her senior years giving generously of her time and talents to her church and the community. An avid knitter, she was a dedicated member of the Asheville chapter of Linus. Her church knitting group handcrafted items for Meals on Wheels and winter scarves and hats for troubled teens. Margaret loved children, and gave countless hours as a reading tutor at Woodfin Elementary School. She adored her grandchildren and was absolutely devoted to them, nurturing and supporting them in innumerable ways throughout their childhoods and into their adult years. She was passionate about gardening and animals. She loved the outdoors, hiking, and music.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Dorothy Klein, daughter Shane Moodie and son-in-law Jim Rose, daughter Maurie McClure and son-in-law David; grandchildren Taylor McClure, Phaedra Larner (David), Dylan Klein (Jackie); great-grandchildren Trevor Larner, Seth Larner, Rose Larner, Cameron Klein, Lucy Klein; special companions Chadwick, Faye Frewin and Joyce Propest; and June and Stuart Lea of England who corresponded faithfully and frequently with Margaret throughout her life. She is also survived by numerous Moodie family members in Canada. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and love her.
The family offers enduring gratitude to Angie Littke and her superb Nursing staff as well as all the supporting staff of Brooks-Howell Home, Steve Solano of Rehab Care Group, and Dr. Hiren Patel for their loving and compassionate care of Margaret during her final 3 years.
The family will hold a private memorial service; a public service may be planned when it is safe for people to gather. Memorials to honor Margaret may be made to Meals on Wheels, Homeward Bound, Manna Food Bank, or an animal-related charity of your choice
