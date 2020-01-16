Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Arden - Margaret Fortson Farmer, 91, took her heavenly flight home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

A native of Madison County, Georgia, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Willie E. "Toby" Farmer Jr; parents, William Richard and Patsy Ethel Fortson; son, Roger Farmer and her twelve brothers and sisters.

Margaret retired from Mills Manufacturing with 43 years of service. She was a member of Bent Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children; Patsy, Richard, Frank, Randy, Lynn and Mitzi, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all the medical staff for their excellent care over the past few weeks.

On Saturday, January 18, 2020 a graveside service will be held at 11am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Enka and a memorial service will be held at 3pm at Bent Creek Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and an online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
