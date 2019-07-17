|
Margaret Hawkins Brown
Leicester - Margaret H. Brown, 97, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on July 14, 2019.
She was born on June 23, 1922, to her parents, the late William Arthur and Nona Ellen Hawkins. She was the youngest of 12 children. She was a life-long resident of the Sandy Mush Community.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Brown; two son-in-laws, Johnny W. Cox and Michael C. Duckett; a great-grandson, Alexander Thomas Benson; four sisters; and seven brothers.
She is survived by three daughters, Lavon Cox, Margaret Duckett, and Sarah Benson (Ronn), and two sons, Charles (Tammy) and Terry (Regina). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, several very special nieces and nephews, and three very special and dear friends, Bob and Sue Garrett, and Regina Best.
She was a loving mother, sister, and friend to many. She loved helping her family, friends, and community in any way possible. She loved quilting. Her quilts were hand stitched with love in each stitch. She loved sharing her quilts with her family and friends. She was a wonderful cook, and she always had a place at her table for anyone. She will be greatly missed by many.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Revs. Bobby Smith, Jackie Collins, and Steve Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Big Sandy Mush Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kison Brown, Bryan Benson, Ron Benson, Dustin Brown, Ernest Pruitt, Martin Wells, Sherman Holt, and Greg Worley. Honorary pallbearers will be Daulton Brown, Nathan Benson, Warren Benson, Jacob Benson, Colton Brown, Michael Duckett, Jonathan Sheppard, and Bradley Worley.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be sent to Big Sandy Mush Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, Attn: Keith Wells, 188 Willow Creek Rd., Leicester, NC 28748.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 17, 2019