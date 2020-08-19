Margaret Joyce Vaughn
Leicester - Margaret Joyce Vaughn, 85, of 26 Punkin Street, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at home in Leicester.
Ms. Vaughn was a native of Madison County and had resided in Buncombe County since 1963. She retired in 1999 from Square D Company following 33 years of service. She was a member of Teague's Chapel UMC. She loved her Lord, church and family.
Ms. Vaughn was a daughter of the late William Ernest Vaughn and Sadie Leona Wells Vaughn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jean Vaughn Gillespie.
Surviving are her brother-in-law, James Jennings Gillespie of the home, special friends and cousins: Margaret Carolyn Frisbee (Ronnie), and Ruth Ann Brown (David); and several other cousins.
The family wants to express their gratitude for Joyce's excellent caregivers, Dorothy Brown, Teresa Penland and Loretta Rice.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Teague's Chapel UMC, with Rev. Wyllene Skipper officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Four Seasons Foundation, 221 N. Main St, Hendersonville, NC 28195 or Teague's Chapel UMC, P.O. Box 43, Leicester, NC 28748.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM Friday at the church.
