Margaret Lee Bogardus



Margaret Lee Bogardus died August 16, 2020 at the Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community at the age of 102 years. "Peggy," as she was known, was born in Chicago, Ill on March 11, 1918, the oldest child of Georgia Lee Priest and Charles Woodley Brotherton. She later moved to her beloved town of Westfield, New Jersey when her father had a job relocation. She would meet her husband, Clifton "Clif" Bogardus, Jr. at Point Pleasant on the Jersey shore. The two lived in Brooklyn, New York when Clif was called to serve in the U.S. Army in Japan. After the war they moved to Massapequa, Long Island, NY, raising three children.



When not driving for her children's car-pool or tending her huge garden, Peggy was active in several community organizations. She served as president of the Women's Club and the Parent Teachers Association, and later was an officer of the Daughters of the American Revolution. For many years she taught Sunday school at the local Episcopal Church. Somewhere on this journey Peggy learned and became an avid and highly accomplished bridge player, competing in tournaments around the state. She continued her interest in bridge, enjoying friendly competitions in her retirement community even at the age of 101 years. As Clif was an avid golfer, Peggy took up the sport later in life and became a serious force to deal with in local tournaments and at the Southward Ho Country Club in Bay Shore, NY. After Clif's retirement, they traveled the world playing golf.



Peggy was preceded in death by Clif who died at age 100 years and by her brother, Charles. She is survived by her brother Thomas and her three children, Barbara Lee (Peter) Grant, Carol Ann Bogardus and Clifton (Leslie) Bogardus 3rd. At the time of her death she had 7 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.



Peggy came to love the Deerfield Community, providing tours and working in their gift shop for many years. In lieu of flowers, she asked that any donations in her name be given to the Deerfield Resident's Fund.









