Margaret Louise Hamlin Crain
Margaret Louise Hamlin Crain

Pamplin - Margaret Louise Hamlin Crain, 89, of Bowler Creek Road, Pamplin, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her residence with her four children at her side.

Born in Madison County, N.C., on June 22, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Orla English Hamlin and Alpheus Clyde Hamlin. She was a member of Rocks Baptist Church. Louise was the captain and star high school basketball player at Pamplin High School and Bald Creek High School in Burnsville, N. C. She was a lifetime UNC Tar Heel fan, a homemaker, an accomplished seamstress, rug maker, and gardener. Louise also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

She is survived by three daughters, Zandra C. Elder (Frank), Evelyn C. Marshall, Luann C. Hancock (James); a son, Benny Crain all of Pamplin; six grandchildren, Clara Jo Cunningham (Michael), Chad Bryan Crain, Lucas McDaniel Crain, Elizabeth Abigail Crain, Curtis Hunter Hancock, Cory James Hancock (Marla); five great-grandchildren, Emma Louise, Lilly, McKenzie, L. J., and Orla Elaine; and also two special children in her life, Maddie and Wade Hancock

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Zane, Brannon (Delta), and Phil Hamlin; an infant sister, Evelyn Hamlin; and a son-in-law, Walter Marshall.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Rocks Baptist Church by Pastor Doug Lee and Rev. Ron Moore. The family asks all who attend the service to please observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to Rocks Baptist Church Family Life Center, 393 Rocks Church Road, Pamplin, VA 23958.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
