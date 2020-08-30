1/1
Margaret Louise Hamlin Crain
1931 - 2020
Pamplin - Margaret Louise Hamlin Crain, 89, of Bowler Creek Road, Pamplin, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her residence with her four children at her side.

Born in Madison County, N.C., on June 22, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Orla English Hamlin and Alpheus Clyde Hamlin. She was a member of Rocks Baptist Church. Louise was the captain and star high school basketball player at Pamplin High School and Bald Creek High School in Burnsville, N. C. She was a lifetime UNC Tar Heel fan, a homemaker, an accomplished seamstress, rug maker, and gardener. Louise also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

She is survived by three daughters, Zandra C. Elder (Frank), Evelyn C. Marshall, Luann C. Hancock (James); a son, Benny Crain all of Pamplin; six grandchildren, Clara Jo Cunningham (Michael), Chad Bryan Crain, Lucas McDaniel Crain, Elizabeth Abigail Crain, Curtis Hunter Hancock, Cory James Hancock (Marla); five great-grandchildren, Emma Louise, Lilly, McKenzie, L. J., and Orla Elaine; and also two special children in her life, Maddie and Wade Hancock

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Zane, Brannon (Delta), and Phil Hamlin; an infant sister, Evelyn Hamlin; and a son-in-law, Walter Marshall.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Rocks Baptist Church by Pastor Doug Lee and Rev. Ron Moore. The family asks all who attend the service to please observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to Rocks Baptist Church Family Life Center, 393 Rocks Church Road, Pamplin, VA 23958.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Rocks Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA 24522
(434) 352-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 30, 2020
To the Family,
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mother. She was such a sweet lady and always smiling. May your fond memories of her help comfort you in the difficult days ahead. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
August 30, 2020
Zandra, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Barbara Maxwell
Friend
