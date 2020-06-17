Margaret Louise Mosley-Robinson
Margaret Louise Mosley-Robinson

Lawrenceville, GA - Mrs. Margaret Louise Mosley-Robinson, 65 of Lawrenceville, Georgia (formerly of Asheville), died Thursday June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Larry and Reginald Mosley. She is survived by her husband; daughters Tiffany and Tarah Robinson; sister Willette Mosley; aunts Karen Mosley-King (Ronnie) and Jacquelin Smith (Roosevelt); grandson Carter Farmer; one nephew Brandon Douglas; one niece Valencia Weston; lifetime friend Vanessa White; and a host other relatives and friends.

Funeral is Saturday June 20 at 12:00 noon in the Chapel of Hart Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Funeral
12:00 PM
Hart Funeral Service, Inc. - Asheville
JUN
20
Burial
Sunset Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Service, Inc. - Asheville
60 Phifer St.
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-2090
