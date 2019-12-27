|
Margaret Louise Rigsby
Margaret Louise Rigsby passed away peacefully in her sleep at 1:00 A.M. on Friday, December 27, 2019.
She was retired from VHP where she was a C.N.A.
She was a member of Mt Sheba Baptist Church in Weaverville, North Carolina.
She is survived by her husband: Daniel Braswell of Weaverville, North Carolina; two sons and daughters-in-law: Mike and Lynn Rigsby of Robbinsville, North Carolina and Jeff and Jacqueline Rigsby of Candler, North Carolina; six sisters; six grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and one step son: Lin Braswell.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Clement Rigsby; one sister and one brother.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 am to 1 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 1 pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019