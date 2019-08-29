|
Margaret Maney Clarke
Burnsville -
Margaret passed away at her home in Southern California on August 16, 2019 at the age of 95. She was a native of Burnsville, North Carolina and the daughter of the late John Wesley Maney and Estelle Horton Maney.
She went to school at Montreat College and Blanton Business College in Ashville, NC. She was employed at Oteen Hospital in Ashville until she was transferred to Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino, California.
Her husband, William Victor Clarke preceded her in death in 2012, as well as her grandparents, W. N. Horton, her parents, and all six of her siblings; Annice, Lee, Jack, Mary Alice Maney, Grace Maney Spires, and Mafra Maney Robinson.
She is survived by her only son, William Wesley Clarke.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home. The Reverend Joe Bennett will officiate.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019