Margaret Mitchell Hunt Arnold
Asheville - Margaret Mitchell Hunt Arnold, 78, of Asheville NC passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019 at Givens Health Care after a long struggle with dementia. She was the daughter of the late Mary Helen Duckett Mitchell and E.D. Mitchell, Jr. of Asheville. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Asheville native Richard M. Arnold, Jr. and C. B Hunt of Nashville, TN.
Margaret attended St. Genevieve-of-the-Pines Academy in Asheville; she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music from Wellesley College and a Master's in Communications from Southern Illinois University. She studied organ in England and was employed at the BBC after graduation from Wellesley. Margaret loved classical music, played piano and was an organist for a time at First Presbyterian Church Asheville. She was the classical programming director and longtime host of Morning Classics at WKMS, the public radio station of Murray State University before returning to Asheville in 2012. Margaret's fun-loving nature and quick wit made her a joy to be around. She was a phenomenal gardener and loved cooking for and spending time with her many friends. Traveling was another love and she made multiple trips to Europe.
She is survived by her cousin Janet Fox Armstrong and husband Ron, brother-in-law Thomas C. Arnold, all from Asheville, cousins from the Duckett and Mitchell families and longtime friend Charlotte Beahan of Murray, KY.
A special thanks to her beloved caregivers Janet Soler, Noemi Henson and other staff members at Mountain Home Care. We also thank the staff at Givens Health Center and Four Seasons Hospice.
There will be a private burial for family and close friends at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the music program at First Presbyterian Church Asheville, The Wellesley Students Aid Society of Wellesley College in Wellesley, MA or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House of Murray, KY.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 11, 2019