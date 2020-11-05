Margaret Rice Edmonds
Weaverville - Margaret Rice Edmonds, age 92, of Weaverville, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Burial will follow in Flat Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Weaverville.
Per the NC Governor, masks are required in all public buildings.
The family will receive friends 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Edmonds' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
