Margaret Rice Patterson Moffatt
Asheville - Margaret Rice Patterson Moffatt, 90, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Campus surrounded by her family.
A native of Chatham County, GA, Margaret was the daughter of the late James Little Patterson, Sr. and Margaret Anna Rice Patterson. She was also preceded in death by her identical twin, Florence Patterson Daugherty and her brothers, James L. Patterson, Jr. and the Rev. Palmer Patterson.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Robert C. Moffatt, Sr.; daughters, Lynn Moffatt Nycum (Lawrence), Meg Moffatt Bradley (Will), Sally Moffatt Boan (Randy); son, Robert C. Moffatt, Jr. (Kim); eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, Adaline Payne. She is also survived by her sister, Maner Patterson Kellam (Chuck); her brother, William Patterson (Glenda) and multiple nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 20, in the Chapel of Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Ave., with the Rev. Charles L. Moffatt officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, April 19, at Morris Funeral Home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Erskine College, Asheville Lyric Opera or the Salvation Army.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 17, 2019