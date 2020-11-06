Margaret (Pegge) T. Johnson-Saylor



Margaret (Pegge) T. Johnson-Saylor has passed away. Today would have been her 83rd birthday. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on November 7th 1937. Her beloved husband, Frank D. Saylor III precedes her in death. She is survived by her daughters Pamela Rinehart (NC), Patrice "PJ" Johnson (NC), stepchildren Nancy Eitzen (MI), Frank (Dennis) D. Saylor IV (MA), and Laura McCallion (GA) and by her siblings David Thiessen (Margaret) (IL), Neta Jackson (David) (IL) and Lois Love (Brian) (IL) as well as 9 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also 3 nieces, 4 nephews 8 grand nieces and nephews.



Pegge lived a wonderful life and passed peacefully listening to Mozart holding her youngest daughter's hand. She was overlooking the large deck of the lovely home she and Frank shared; this was where they entertained many family members and friends with "Frank Steak", good wine, love and laughter thick in the air. A dear friend described these as "the days of Camelot" at the Saylor household and, indeed, they were. She was deeply in love with her husband, and they enjoyed traveling in his 1912 Packard (a whole new set of wonderful friends), sailing in the Great Lakes of Michigan and some more exotic locales and traveling internationally including an insulin shot of the steps of a Paris train station. The nurse and the diabetic defying the odds.



Professionally, Pegge was, as a dear friend and colleague, described, "A nurses' nurse" She was the Senior Administrator of the Cleveland, OH Public Nurses and there the Mayor of Cleveland honored her with a declaration of Margaret Thiessen Johnson Day in recognition of her effort to promote community health. . Pegge was determined to not only finish her BA but also her MA and then her PHD in nursing! Always interested in how people manage their lives and their health, and committed to promoting personal well-being, she completed her dissertation on "Relationships Among Anger Experience, Anger Expression, Hostility Hardiness, Social Support and Health Risk." She served on the Board of Directors for St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Asheville. She was also an active collaborator with the Mountain Area Health Education Center. In all these roles, she was a force for good in improving health in the region.



As a friend, Pegge was dedicated to staying in touch with those she loved. The phone rang off the hook and she answered every one with a smile. Her best friend said "Pegge loved entertainment! Doesn't matter if it was symphony, drama, comedy or musical. Pegge had many friends!! It was fun, and frustrating, to attend an event with her because she just had to speak with those she knew. And if she didn't know someone she would introduce herself and me. Then they would become her friend. I love her and miss her every day." I feel the same.



Pegge was an enthusiastic member of the Jubilee Community under Howard Hanger. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Manna Food Bank in Asheville, NC to support our neighbors. Peace be with You.









