Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Garrett Funeral Home
460 North Main St.
Waynesville, NC 28786
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Garrett Funeral Home
460 North Main St.
Waynesville, NC 28786
Clyde - Margaret Virginia McMenomy Hodge, age 72 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 27, 2019. She was born in Haywood County to the late Joseph McMenomy, Sr and Dorothy Mae Mintz McMenomy Issacs.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by; Son, Gordon Benjamin Garrison, Jr. and niece, Janice McMenomy.

Margaret was a caregiver for many years. She also worked at Cracker Barrel in Fletcher, NC. She was a faithful member of Fletcher First Baptist Church and most recently attended Hyatt Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Dallas R Hodge; sons, Jeffrey Garrison and Leslie Garrison; daughters, Debora Davis (Billy); Brigitte Garrison;brother, Joe McMenomy (Margot); longtime best friend and sister in law, Olivia (Cookie) Redmon; sixteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the chapel of Garrett Funeral Home of Waynesville, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest at Garrett Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Care Partners Hospice.

Garrett Funeral Home is caring for the family. A message of comfort may be made to the family at www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 29, 2019
