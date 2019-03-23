|
Margaret Warren McQueen
Fairview - Margaret Warren McQueen, 77, died on March 22, 2019 at Solace Center in Asheville.
An Asheville native, Margaret was a daughter of the late Andrew and Nell Howell Warren. She was also preceded in death by her son, Dennis Searcy.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Hughes (Tony); sons, David Searcy (Karen) and Darryl Searcy; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Reynolds Baptist Church with Darryl Searcy officiating. Her family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to of WNC, 31 College Place Suite Doppler103, Asheville, NC 28801.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 23, 2019