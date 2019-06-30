Margie Denise Frances Pegram



Fairview - Margie Denise Frances Pegram, age 63, of Fairview, NC, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. She was born on January 31, 1956 in Memphis, TN to Roy Warmath and Virginia "Nan" Howell Warmath of Memphis, TN. She lived in St. Petersburg, FL for many years where she worked as a CNA for different nursing homes. Margie was also of the Baptist Faith.



Margie was widowed by her late husband, Robert Pegram who passed away on April 20, 2009. Along with her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Johanna Hart (Brandon) and Morgan Moree (Travis), all of Fairview, and Alicia Pegram of Pinellas Park, FL; a brother, Donald Warmath of Memphis, TN; her sisters, Micki Sowell and Melissa Thorton (Jim), all of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Hailey Loveday, Avery Pegram, Starla Hart, Micha Hart, Kamryn Moree, Jayden Moree and Kinsley Moree; and great grandchild, Kha'nye Brown.



A memorial service will be held at 4pm, Monday, July 1, 2019 in the Penland Family Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Keith Hutchinson will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends an hour before the service in the chapel.