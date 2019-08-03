|
Bryson City - MARGIE ESTES DOUTHIT
October 5, 1931 - August 2, 2019
Margie Estes Douthit passed away on August 2, 2019, in Bryson City, North Carolina, following a brief illness. Born on October 5, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Samuel W. and Birdie Brooks Estes, and was preceded in death by brothers; Edward, Robert, Troy, and Carl Ray; and beloved nephews, J.J. Chambers and Bill Estes.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Earl Douthit; son, James R. Douthit (Kathryn) of Blowing Rock, NC; daughter, Judy Ellen Couch (Gene) of Abingdon, VA; grandsons, Jordan Couch of Knoxville, TN and Jarrod Couch (Alyssa) of Abingdon, VA ; great grandchild, Henry James Couch of Abingdon, VA; and step-grandsons Jonathan Hogrefe (Izzy) of Long Island City, NY, and Eric Hogrefe (Rachel) of Chicago, Illinois. She has three surviving sisters; Dorothy Davis of Dillard, GA, Agnes Hawkins (Joe) of Whittier, NC, and Peggy Chambers (Austin) of Chickamaugua, GA; and two brothers, J.D. Estes (Diane) of Whittier, NC, and Paul (Joyce) of Seymour, TN, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The valedictorian of the Swain County High School Class of 1950, Margie was employed by the Cherokee Historical Association for more than 50 years. During her tenure, she served as secretary, office manager, and public relations director. Following her retirement, she greeted guests as a sales assistant for the Great Smoky Mountains Association at the Oconaluftee Visitors' Center in Cherokee. Active in the community, Margie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bryson City and served several organizations, including the Marianna Black Library Board and the Southwestern Community College Board of Visitors. She loved reading, walking at Deep Creek in the Smokies, and working crossword puzzles.
A service celebrating the life of Margie Estes Douthit will be held at the First Baptist Church of Bryson City, on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Following the service, the family will greet friends in the Family Ministry Center. Interment be in Swain Memorial Park following the service and fellowship time. Rev. John Tagliarini will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Marianna Black Library Fund, 33 Fryemont Street, Bryson City, NC 28713 or to the .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 3, 2019