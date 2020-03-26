Services
Margie Honeycutt Watkins

Margie Honeycutt Watkins Obituary
Margie Honeycutt Watkins

Black Mountain - Margie Honeycutt Watkins, 86, of Black Mountain, went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020.

Margie is preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Edna Honeycutt of LaFollette, TN; and son, Brian Burden.

Surviving Margie is her daughter, Debbie Jones (Steve) of Black Mountain, NC; sons, Mark Burden of Houston, TX and Robert Burden Jr. of La Vergne, TN; sister, Sherrie Forbus (Randy) of King, NC; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
