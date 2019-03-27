|
|
Margie Morrell Wynes
Candler - Margie Morrell Wynes, 82, of Candler, died on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Bristol, TN, Margie was a daughter of the late Ed and Lucille Smithson Morrell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Stanley Wynes; daughter, Jevia Wynes; sister, Doris Bullock; and brothers, Virgil, Edward, and Marion Morrell.
Mrs. Wynes, known lovingly to her family as "Nannie," loved to cook, sing and play the guitar and piano. She faithfully attended Luther Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Mrs. Wynes is survived by her daughters, Jan Brown and husband Doug, and Jena Lefler and husband Todd; son, Russell Wynes; sisters, Mary Lou Duncan and Janie Wise; brothers, Gilbert Morrell and Reford Morrell; grandchildren, Jake and Madison Brown, and Sydney and Emily Lefler; and great-granddaughters, Kaydence and Kinsley Brown.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Luther Pentecostal Holiness Church. Margie's friend and pastor Rev. Betty Drake will officiate.
Funeral services in Tennessee will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday at River Bend Baptist Church, Bristol. Interment will follow at Shipley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rathbun House, c/o WNC Bridge Foundation, P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 27, 2019