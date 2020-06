Margie Willis BrockWeaverville - Margie Willis Brock, age 81, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020.Margie was born May 15, 1939 in Yancey County to the late Braskey and Thelma Metcalf Willis; she was a resident of Henderson County for a number of years and has lived in Buncombe County since 1994. She was a member of Paint Fork Baptist Church in Madison County.In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Calvin C. Brock who died in 1993; and sisters, Cheryl Rector and Hazel Lee Willis.Surviving are her daughter, Donna Penland; sisters, Juanita Buckner and husband Gerald, Linda McDaris and husband Bruce, Naomi McPeters, and Irene Griffin; brothers, Harold Willis and wife Alphia Jean, James Willis, and J.C. Willis and wife Shirley; one grandson, George Penland.Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Vince Whitt will officiate. A 2:00 p.m. committal service will be held in Saluda City Cemetery, Saluda.The family will receive friends 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 prior to the service at the funeral home.For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Brock's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com