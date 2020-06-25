Margie Willis Brock
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Willis Brock

Weaverville - Margie Willis Brock, age 81, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Margie was born May 15, 1939 in Yancey County to the late Braskey and Thelma Metcalf Willis; she was a resident of Henderson County for a number of years and has lived in Buncombe County since 1994. She was a member of Paint Fork Baptist Church in Madison County.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Calvin C. Brock who died in 1993; and sisters, Cheryl Rector and Hazel Lee Willis.

Surviving are her daughter, Donna Penland; sisters, Juanita Buckner and husband Gerald, Linda McDaris and husband Bruce, Naomi McPeters, and Irene Griffin; brothers, Harold Willis and wife Alphia Jean, James Willis, and J.C. Willis and wife Shirley; one grandson, George Penland.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Vince Whitt will officiate. A 2:00 p.m. committal service will be held in Saluda City Cemetery, Saluda.

The family will receive friends 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 prior to the service at the funeral home.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Brock's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved