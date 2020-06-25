Margie Willis Brock
Weaverville - Margie Willis Brock, age 81, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Margie was born May 15, 1939 in Yancey County to the late Braskey and Thelma Metcalf Willis; she was a resident of Henderson County for a number of years and has lived in Buncombe County since 1994. She was a member of Paint Fork Baptist Church in Madison County.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Calvin C. Brock who died in 1993; and sisters, Cheryl Rector and Hazel Lee Willis.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna Penland; sisters, Juanita Buckner and husband Gerald, Linda McDaris and husband Bruce, Naomi McPeters, and Irene Griffin; brothers, Harold Willis and wife Alphia Jean, James Willis, and J.C. Willis and wife Shirley; one grandson, George Penland.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Vince Whitt will officiate. A 2:00 p.m. committal service will be held in Saluda City Cemetery, Saluda.
The family will receive friends 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 prior to the service at the funeral home.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Brock's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.