Margot Harpe
Waynesville - Margot Hocking Harpe, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
Margot was a native of Buncombe County and was the daughter of the late James Thomas and Virginia Caroline Sanders Hocking. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Stuart Thomas Harpe, who was born July 19, 1961 and died August 27, 1987; granddaughter, Jessica Paige Harpe, who was born August 2, 1987 and died April 15, 2020; and a brother, Thomas Hocking. She was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School and was a former employee of Ivey's Department Store in fashion merchandising and served as a model. She was also a former employee for Dr. Thomas Gilbert Harpe in Asheville. Margot was a longtime member of the Waynesville Garden Club and was recognized for her diligent work and was honored with a bench and plaque in recognition of her accomplishments. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Waynesville. Her family stated that her legacy was "she made everything beautiful".
Margot is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dr. Eugene Roberts Harpe; daughter, Lindy Roberts Harpe, of Camden, South Carolina; son, Stephen Carswell Harpe (Sherry), of Waynesville; brother, Samuel Hocking, of Asheville; three grandchildren who affectionally call her "Mimi", Maggie Gibbons Cannon (Mac), Graham Stuart Patrick Gibbons (Maricia), all of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and Stephanie Harpe Gold (Chasen), of Arden; two great-grandchildren, Margaret McMillian Cannon and Kai Sabian Gold; niece Kimberly Hocking and her finance Moorrees; nephew Christopher Hocking (Briana).
A private family graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery with Pastor Holly Davis officiating.
The family wishes to acknowledge the care given by the Care Angels, Teresa Arrington, Martha Wyatt, Janie Conard and Bobbi Wynn.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Town of Waynesville, Beautification Project, P.O. Box 100, Waynesville, NC 28786.
The care of Mrs. Harpe has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.