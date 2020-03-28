|
Marguerite Barksdale
Spruce Pine - Marguerite Johnson Barksdale, age 99, of Kaywillia Lane in Spruce Pine, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at Brian Center Health & Rehab in Spruce Pine.
Born on June 21, 1920 in Gibson, GA, she was the daughter of the late Wayman and Nellie Neal Johnson.
Marguerite had been a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Spruce Pine since 1952. She was active in Sunday School and the Women's Circle. She was a great cook and was a wonderful homemaker. She was a giving person and enjoyed helping people in the community.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons; Irvin Barksdale and wife, Wilma of Spruce Pine and Emerson Barksdale and wife, Betty of Marion; her daughter; Demaris McGuire and husband, Joe of Memphis, TN; her sister; Ruth Morris of Augusta, GA; her grandsons; Greg Barksdale and Jeremiah McGuire; her great grandchildren; Sarah, Alexis, and Aiden; her step granddaughter; Karen Young, and husband, Bud; her step great grandchildren; Ben and Ivie Young; and special cousin; Jean Huddleston of Wrens, GA.
A private graveside service will on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Spruce Pine Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Larry Greene officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service.
A public memorial service will be planned and announced for a later date to celebrate Marguerite's life.
The family would like to extend a 'Thank You' to the staff of Brian Center Health and Rehab and to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the wonderful care of Marguerite.
The family would like to extend a 'Thank You' to the staff of Brian Center Health and Rehab and to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the wonderful care of Marguerite.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020