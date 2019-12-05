|
|
Marguerite "Pody" Way Hyatt
Waynesville - Pody Hyatt, 91, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
Pody was a native and lifelong resident of Haywood County. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Howell and Marguerite Sloan Way; in addition to her parents, Pody was preceded in death by three sisters; Marietta Campbell, Martha Barber, and Hilda Brown; and two brothers, Joseph Way, III and Charles Way.
Pody had several vocations over the course of her life, from high school teaching to retail sales at the Toggery and eventually at Hale's of Waynesville. She was well-known to patrons of both stores for her friendliness, quick wit, and helping hand. Pody was a dedicated member of the congregation of First United Methodist Church of Waynesville and looked forward each week to Sunday morning service and community. She was an avid and skilled bridge player who loved small dogs, relished walks through downtown Waynesville and cooking with her grandchildren, and in her later years became a fan of Atlanta Braves baseball.
Pody is survived by her daughter, Mary "Marsh" Parris; her daughter Gayle Campbell and Gayle's husband, Kevin Campbell; her granddaughter, Whitney Parris-Lamb and Whitney's husband, Chris-Parris Lamb; her grandson, Benjamin Parris and Benjamin's partner, Nandi Theunissen; and one great-grandchild, Emerson Mark Parris-Lamb.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Wells Funeral Home Chapel in Waynesville with the Reverend Keith Turman officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
The care of Mrs. Hyatt has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019