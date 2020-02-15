Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
1921 - 2020
Asheville - Maria Pitoy Moorrees passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the John F. Keever Hospice Solace Center.

Maria was born on May 27, 1921 in Celebes, Dutch East Indies which later became Indonesia after World War II in 1945 to Protestant Missionaries the late Daniel Pitoy and Neeltje Roring Pitoy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frederik N. Moorrees.

She is survived by her sons, Rudy Moorrees of Hilo, Hawaii, Frans Moorrees and wife Sheri of Arden, North Carolina, Charles Moorrees and wife Connie of Palm Springs, California, and daughter, Margaret Hudson and husband Tony of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

The Indonesian declaration of independence in 1945 from the Dutch sovereignty was followed by the Indonesian Nationalist movement. This social environment drove the Dutch out of parts of east and west Java, forcing Maria and her immediate family to flee to Holland in 1956. In 1960, the family immigrated to the United States through a sponsorship by the Dunton Family and the Warren Wilson Presbyterian Church which she was a member since 1960. She and her husband became naturalized citizens in 1976. Maria (known to those that knew her as Mary) was involved for many years with the Girl Scouts of America organization. She was also a tax preparer and provided tax services to many local clients for many years.

A funeral service for Maria will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Reverend Dr. Steve Runholt of Warren Wilson Presbyterian Church will be officiating. Her family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

The care of Maria has been entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.forestlawnfuneral.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
