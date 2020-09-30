1/1
Maria Regina Kemper Halula
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Regina Kemper Halula

Mars Hill - Maria Regina Kemper Halula passed away peacefully on Saturday, September, 26, 2020. She was 97 years old and just a couple of weeks shy of her 98th birthday. Maria lived a full and faithful life. She was born in Montreal, Canada. She grew up in Bermuda and was the daughter of Alphonse Kemper and Jeltje Reitsma Kemper. She attended Mount Saint Agnes Academy and told wonderful stories about her childhood. She attended college at UCLA, majoring in Interior Design. She moved to Miami where she married and had 6 wonderful children. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother Joe Kemper, Jim, her husband of 57 years and a daughter Rita Ann.

She is survived by 5 children Jim Halula (Lori) of Flat Rock, NC, Bob Halula (Sharon) of Boca Raton, FL, John Halula (Nancy) of Key Biscayne, FL, Steve Halula (Kathy) of Raleigh, NC, Maria McMahon (Talani) of Jacksonville Beach, FL, 12 grandchildren Brian (Rachel), Jennifer, Andrew, Lauren, Jamie, Dan, Ben, Jackie, Rachel, Chris, Brendan (Blair) and Liam and 4 great grandchildren, Eva, Alexa, Kaitlyn and Connor. She lived in Mars Hill, NC for the last 40+ years and was a parishioner of St. Andrews Catholic Church. She loved her family, gardening, knitting, and lived her faith every day.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Brook St. Mars Hill. Father Fred Werth, Jr. will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Mars Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Catholic Church. P.O. Box 1406, Mars Hill, NC 28754.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blue Ridge Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved