Maria Regina Kemper Halula
Mars Hill - Maria Regina Kemper Halula passed away peacefully on Saturday, September, 26, 2020. She was 97 years old and just a couple of weeks shy of her 98th birthday. Maria lived a full and faithful life. She was born in Montreal, Canada. She grew up in Bermuda and was the daughter of Alphonse Kemper and Jeltje Reitsma Kemper. She attended Mount Saint Agnes Academy and told wonderful stories about her childhood. She attended college at UCLA, majoring in Interior Design. She moved to Miami where she married and had 6 wonderful children. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother Joe Kemper, Jim, her husband of 57 years and a daughter Rita Ann.
She is survived by 5 children Jim Halula (Lori) of Flat Rock, NC, Bob Halula (Sharon) of Boca Raton, FL, John Halula (Nancy) of Key Biscayne, FL, Steve Halula (Kathy) of Raleigh, NC, Maria McMahon (Talani) of Jacksonville Beach, FL, 12 grandchildren Brian (Rachel), Jennifer, Andrew, Lauren, Jamie, Dan, Ben, Jackie, Rachel, Chris, Brendan (Blair) and Liam and 4 great grandchildren, Eva, Alexa, Kaitlyn and Connor. She lived in Mars Hill, NC for the last 40+ years and was a parishioner of St. Andrews Catholic Church. She loved her family, gardening, knitting, and lived her faith every day.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Brook St. Mars Hill. Father Fred Werth, Jr. will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Mars Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Catholic Church. P.O. Box 1406, Mars Hill, NC 28754.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org