Marian (Gryder) Baker
Fletcher - Marian (Gryder) Baker, 94, of Fletcher, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in her residence.
Born in Weaverville, she was the wife of the late J.C. Baker, and the daughter of the late Charles Burrows and Carrie (Gill) Gryder. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Lee Smith, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Marian was the oldest surviving member of Hoopers Creek Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and directed Vacation Bible School for 54 years, and also directed the Christmas play. She loved her church family, and she was able to touch the lives of the countless children she loved and ministered to through VBS and Sunday School.
Marian is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Hoopers Creek Baptist Church with Revs. Phillip Youngblood, Chris Baker, and Sammy Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the old section of the church cemetery. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Hoopers Creek Baptist Church, 71 Hoopers Creek Church Rd., Fletcher, NC 28732.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 6, 2019