Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
Marian Elizabeth Brown


1926 - 2020
Marian Elizabeth Brown Obituary
Marian Elizabeth Brown

Asheville - Marian Elizabeth Brown, 94, of Asheville, entered her eternal rest with her Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020.

She was a native of Landrum, SC and a daughter of the late Samuel and Grace Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Brown; brother, Donald Campbell; four sisters, Roselle Campbell, Lila Price, Lettie Bright and Grace Terry.

Survivors include sons, Phillip Lee Brown, Clay Randall Brown (Deanna); daughter, Karen Brown Pasour (Tim); grandchildren, Whitney Brown, Jason McMahan (Maddison), Randall Brown, Tyler Pasour; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Harris McMahan; brothers, Doug and Leon Campbell; sister-in-law, Dot Ayers; and many nieces and nephews.

Prior to her husband's death, she enjoyed traveling with family, taking several cruises and tours.

Marian was a Proverbs 31 Christian woman who devoted her life to her family and her church. She has been a member of Oteen Baptist Church since 1960 and loved her church family, especially her Steady Light Class.

Marian took pride in her family and loved her brothers and sisters, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren tremendously.

Marian had a group of women who got together once a month to go out with that she loved like her sisters. We still don't know all the mischief they may have gotten into, but daddy called them "The Golden Girls" if that tells you anything!

Due to COVID 19 there will only be a private service for family on Wednesday, April 22, 11:00 a.m. at Morris Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain at 10:00 a.m. where she will be laid to rest with her husband of 61 years. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent through Web site: www.Morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
