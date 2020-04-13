|
|
Marian Linda Rowe
Fairview - Marian Linda Rowe died April 12, 2020 at the age of 73.
Linda was born Marian Linda Pritz on December 7,1946 in Meyersdale, PA to Marian Smith Pritz and Stuart Garner Pritz. She grew up in Berlin, PA and got an RN degree from Western Pennsylvania Hospital school of nursing in Pittsburgh, PA in 1968. She worked as a neonatal intensive care nurse until after she married her husband John in 1979. They moved to Wells River, VT in 1980 where they raised four children. In 1992, the family moved to Asheville, NC and settled in Fairview. She obtained an MSW degree from UNC Chapel Hill and worked as an LCSW at MAHEC until her retirement in 2012.
Linda was an avid quilter and knitter, and she loved gardening. She always owned dogs, usually at least two, and was often open to giving strays a home.
She is survived by her husband, John Edward Rowe of Fairview, NC, her daughter, Kate Garner Rowe, her son, Lucas Alan Rowe and his wife Jenny Thompson and grandson Simon Stuart Rowe, and son Edward Lincoln Rowe and his wife Megan Gray and grandson Jacob Alan Rowe, all of Durham, NC. She is also survived by her sisters, Carol Sivesind of New Orleans, LA and Mary Martha Pritz of Modesto, CA. Her daughter Lauren Elizabeth Rowe predeceased her in 2017.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Asheville Humane Society.
A private remembrance will be held electronically.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020