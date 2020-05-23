|
|
Marian "Pat" Virginia Skyles Sharpton
Asheville - Marian "Pat" Virginia Skyles Sharpton, 93, of Asheville, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Madison Health and Rehab, Mars Hill.
Born and raised in Asheville, she was the wife of the late John "Jack" Sharpton. They were married 55 years before his death in 1997. She was the daughter of the late St. Clair and Lucy "Duck" Lunsford Skyles.
A 1944 graduate of Lee Edwards High School, she was employed for a number of years by Sears & Roebuck, and also worked as a kindergarten teacher for Biltmore Methodist. Pat also worked 20 years in the Asheville License Tag Agency.
Pat is survived by 2 sons, John Sharpton, III and David Sharpton (Pattie); 3 grandsons: Chris (fiancée, Erin), Brenton, and Ryan (Sarah) Sharpton; a granddaughter, Amy Scheuerman (Lee); 5 great-grandchildren: Brynleigh, Braydon, and Kaylee Sharpton, and a baby Sharpton due in August; and Paul and Sarah Grace Scheuerman.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Green Hills Cemetery with Pastor George Michael Anderson officiating. Pat will lie in state at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Wednesday prior to the graveside. Masks are requested at the cemetery; required at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to online at .
To place an online condolence, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 23 to May 26, 2020