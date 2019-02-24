Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Flesher's of Fairview
Maribeth Brown Wilson

Maribeth Brown Wilson

Candler - Maribeth Brown Wilson, 79, of Candler, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Flesher's of Fairview Health Care.

A native of Buncombe Co., Maribeth was a daughter of the late William "Bill" Brown and Florence McMahon Brown. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Brown.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Van Marion Wilson; brother, David Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Flesher's of Fairview.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family, and the online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 24, 2019
