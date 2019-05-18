|
|
Marie C. Honeycutt
Asheville - Marie Chrisawn Honeycutt, 89, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Aston Park Health Care Center.
Born in the Crabtree Township of Yancey County, Mrs. Honeycutt was a daughter of the late Arnold McDan and Dorothy Hollifield Chrisawn. She was married to Charles Bernard Honeycutt, who died in 2004.
Marie's lasting legacy is her love of family, big smile and bigger heart. She always took life day by day; she knew that God had a plan for her. Her way to make everyone laugh will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her children, Charles W. Honeycutt, Sandy Wayne (Tony), Sheila Martin (Paul), and Charlene Liles (Danny); grandchildren, Scott Martin, Greg Martin, Brannon Honeycutt, Jordan Cornett (Marcus) and Amy Conte (Joe); great-grandchild Brayden Martin, and brothers, Parkus Chrisawn and Daniel Chrisawn. She was preceded in death by brothers, Donald, Douglas and Robert Chrisawn.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Interment will be at 4:00 p.m. at the Honeycutt Cemetery, 285 George's Fork Road, Burnsville.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted and appreciated or memorials may be made to the Aston Park Employees Fund or to Four Seasons Hospice.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff of Aston Park and Four Seasons, especially Dana and Brandon.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 18, 2019