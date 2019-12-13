Services
Marie Campbell


1938 - 2019
Marie Campbell Obituary
Marie Campbell

Candler - Candler - Marie Scruggs "Nanny" Campbell, 81, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Aston Park Health Care Center.

Marie was a daughter of the late Harry Lee Scruggs, Sr. and Clara Gaddis Scruggs and a native of Haywood County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Campbell, who died in 2018; a son, Tim Campbell; and a brother, Harry Lee Scruggs, Jr. Marie was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking, canning and was known as "Nanny" to many more than only her family.

She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Brooks, Cindy Wilson (Larry), all of Candler, and Lisa Campbell-Parham (Dennis) of Leicester; three sisters, Joanne Young, Edna Shook and Joyce Riddle (Reagan), all of Candler; two brothers, Reverend David Scruggs (Louise) of Leicester and Don Scruggs (Myra) of Candler; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the Reverend David Scruggs and Reverend Jim Dykes officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah View Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:15 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.

The care of Mrs. Campbell has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
